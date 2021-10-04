Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Position Cut by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,219,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,552,227 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.2% of Boston Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Boston Partners’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $956,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,039,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,476,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,155 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,758,781,000 after buying an additional 4,822,558 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,434,589,000 after buying an additional 8,271,853 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,800,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,429,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,323 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,443,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,997,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.79. 555,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,601,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $368.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $44.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 44.92%.

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price target on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.42.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

