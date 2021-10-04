Bango plc (LON:BGO) Insider Purchases £18,523.28 in Stock

Bango plc (LON:BGO) insider Paul Larbey bought 10,067 shares of Bango stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 184 ($2.40) per share, for a total transaction of £18,523.28 ($24,200.78).

Paul Larbey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, Paul Larbey sold 5,674 shares of Bango stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.81), for a total value of £12,199.10 ($15,938.20).

LON:BGO opened at GBX 187.50 ($2.45) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 211.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 214.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company has a market cap of £142.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.50. Bango plc has a 52-week low of GBX 148.12 ($1.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 308 ($4.02).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on shares of Bango in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Bango Company Profile

Bango plc develops, markets, and sells technology that enables the marketing and sale of products and services to mobile phone users. The company offers Bango Marketplace that enables app marketers in finding Bango Audiences to directly reach new paying users; Bango Payments, which connects online app stores and merchants to approximately 3 billion users; Bango Resale, a solution to deliver the results from reselling and bundling products and services; and Bango Boost+, a customer and revenue growth program.

