Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) VP Gabriela Gonzalez Sells 135 Shares

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.73, for a total value of $11,708.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

BAND stock traded down $4.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.00. 397,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,224. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.31. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.49, a P/E/G ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bandwidth Inc. has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $198.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $120.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.51 million. Analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BAND shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Bandwidth from $227.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. started coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Bandwidth from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.77.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the first quarter worth $41,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bandwidth in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 100.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Bandwidth by 377.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

