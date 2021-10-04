Baird Financial Group Inc. Takes $1.75 Million Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 76,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vale by 4.2% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in Vale by 7.6% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in Vale by 3.1% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Vale by 3.6% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 29,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in Vale by 17.4% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VALE shares. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.85.

NYSE VALE opened at $14.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $23.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.70 and a 200-day moving average of $19.97. The company has a market cap of $72.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.11. Vale had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.684 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 16.36%. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 147.87%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

