Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on FR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $53.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.87. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.24 and a fifty-two week high of $56.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.71 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.60% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.70%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

