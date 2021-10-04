Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 418 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $55,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $55,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 600.0% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $54.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.14. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $54.05 and a 12-month high of $55.67.

