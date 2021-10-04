Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PACW shares. Truist upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Financial upgraded PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

NASDAQ PACW opened at $46.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.92. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $47.24.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $306.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.07 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.