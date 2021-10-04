Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.47 Million Stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 693.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INSP shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.25.

In other news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $120,116.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,116.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSP stock opened at $239.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.74. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -136.58 and a beta of 1.66. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $264.40.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $52.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.90 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 26.93% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

