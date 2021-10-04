Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,530 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other National Fuel Gas news, CEO David P. Bauer acquired 3,000 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.36 per share, for a total transaction of $154,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $51.63 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NFG stock opened at $54.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.96 and a 200-day moving average of $51.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $37.87 and a 12-month high of $55.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 0.72.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $394.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.82 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

