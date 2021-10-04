B. Riley Financial Inc. Takes Position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 38,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000. Western Midstream Partners makes up 0.1% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 3.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 3.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 236,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. 41.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

WES stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.07. 18,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,385. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.17. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 3.93.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 33.76%. The firm had revenue of $719.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.20%.

A number of research firms have commented on WES. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.