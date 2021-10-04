Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aytu BioScience, Inc. is a healthcare company which focused on commercialization of novel products in the field of urology. The company’s marketed products consists of ProstaScint(R), Primsol(R) and MiOXSYS(TM) which addresses prostate cancer, urinary tract infections, male infertility and male sexual dysfunction. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Get Aytu Biopharma alerts:

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Aytu Biopharma in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of AYTU opened at $2.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of -0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.05. Aytu Biopharma has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.26). Aytu Biopharma had a negative net margin of 88.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that Aytu Biopharma will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYTU. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aytu Biopharma by 417.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,588,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,558 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aytu Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,206,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Aytu Biopharma by 265.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 346,848 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aytu Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,098,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aytu Biopharma by 249.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 361,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 258,213 shares during the last quarter. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aytu Biopharma Company Profile

Aytu Biopharma, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, acquiring, and commercializing novel products. Its products include Adzenys ER, Adzenys XR-ODT, Cotempla XR-ODT, Karbinal ER, Poly-Vi-Flor, Tri-Vi-Flor, Generic Tussionex, Tuzistra XR and ZolpiMist. The company was founded on August 9, 2002 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aytu Biopharma (AYTU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aytu Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aytu Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.