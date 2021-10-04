Axe Reaches One Day Volume of $59,006.00 (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. Axe has a market capitalization of $153,889.57 and $59,006.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axe coin can currently be bought for about $0.0293 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Axe has traded down 43% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.18 or 0.00666682 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Axe

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

