Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 57.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,506 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avista were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVA. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Avista by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,856,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,635,000 after purchasing an additional 528,586 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Avista in the 1st quarter valued at $19,838,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Avista in the 1st quarter valued at $7,226,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avista in the 1st quarter valued at $6,595,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Avista by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,015,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,498,000 after acquiring an additional 121,176 shares during the period. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Avista news, Director Heidi B. Stanley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $40,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,143 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $47,925.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,896.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,243 shares of company stock worth $134,675 in the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AVA stock opened at $38.96 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.61. Avista Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.26 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $298.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.04 million. Avista had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 7.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.423 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 88.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Avista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

About Avista

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

