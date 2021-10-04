Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

NYSE:AVNT traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.17. The company had a trading volume of 336,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,046. Avient has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $54.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Avient had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Avient will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVNT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 1.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Avient by 5.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avient in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avient by 4.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Avient by 82.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

