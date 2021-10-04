Autoscope Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AATC) Short Interest Up 85.4% in September

Autoscope Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AATC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, a growth of 85.4% from the August 31st total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Autoscope Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Autoscope Technologies alerts:

Shares of AATC stock opened at $7.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.18 million, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.36. Autoscope Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $11.58.

Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.79 million for the quarter. Autoscope Technologies had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 14.66%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%.

About Autoscope Technologies

Autoscope Technologies Corp. engages in the development of above-ground detection technology, applications and solutions. It offers real-time reaction capabilities and in-depth analytics. The company is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Autoscope Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoscope Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.