Automata Network (ATA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $51.56 Million

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 3rd. Automata Network has a total market cap of $171.65 million and approximately $51.56 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Automata Network has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar. One Automata Network coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00065028 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00101561 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.92 or 0.00140197 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,666.41 or 0.99859657 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,316.08 or 0.06968892 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Automata Network Coin Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Automata Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Automata Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Automata Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

