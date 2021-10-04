Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Earns “Hold” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC reduced their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued a hold rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aurora Cannabis has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$6.81.

Shares of TSE ACB opened at C$8.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.95. Aurora Cannabis has a 52 week low of C$4.93 and a 52 week high of C$24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 5.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion and a PE ratio of -2.19.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

