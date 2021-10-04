Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the August 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of AUSI opened at $0.48 on Monday. Aura Systems has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.42.

About Aura Systems

Aura Systems, Inc engages in the design, assembly and sale of axial flux induction machines. It offers AuraGen/Viper, an integrated mobile power generator and power management system that installs in a motor vehicle and delivers on-location, both alternating current and direct current electricity for end user, including industrial, commercial, recreational, and military applications.

