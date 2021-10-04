Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Shares Sold by Pecaut & CO.

Pecaut & CO. reduced its holdings in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Atlas makes up 2.4% of Pecaut & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Pecaut & CO. owned approximately 0.11% of Atlas worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlas by 1.0% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 124,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlas by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its position in Atlas by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 40,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its position in Atlas by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 125,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATCO traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.28. 16,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. Atlas Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $16.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Atlas had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $393.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Atlas’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlas Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is 51.55%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

