Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Trims Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,049,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,302 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned about 0.08% of Mondelez International worth $65,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments America Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 65,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth $649,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Mondelez International by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,238,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,321,000 after buying an additional 387,117 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Mondelez International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,178,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,089,000 after buying an additional 202,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.9% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $57.83 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $65.60. The firm has a market cap of $80.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.72 and its 200-day moving average is $61.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $10,033,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

