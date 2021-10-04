Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Trims Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lowered its stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 868,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,092 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $36,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NATI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 1,225.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after buying an additional 75,799 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,002,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 452,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,533,000 after purchasing an additional 63,779 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NATI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

NATI opened at $40.50 on Monday. National Instruments Co. has a one year low of $30.42 and a one year high of $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.75 and its 200-day moving average is $42.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 253.14 and a beta of 1.08.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $346.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.73 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 1.61%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 135.00%.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

