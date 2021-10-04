Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Sells 4,544 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lessened its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 184,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,544 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings in Accenture were worth $54,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Accenture by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 456.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACN opened at $323.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $330.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.56. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $212.45 and a fifty-two week high of $345.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,413,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,131 shares in the company, valued at $5,068,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,495 shares of company stock worth $5,215,175 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.42.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

