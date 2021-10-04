Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Sells 14,624 Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C decreased its stake in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 544,807 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,624 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned 0.77% of South State worth $44,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of South State during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in South State in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of South State by 1,050.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in South State in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in South State in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $77.25 on Monday. South State Co. has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $93.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.76 million. South State had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 10.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that South State Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.28%.

SSB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.22 price target on shares of South State in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist dropped their target price on South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens downgraded South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.87.

In related news, CEO John C. Corbett acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. V. Matthews bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $71,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,533. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

South State Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

