Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Reduces Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lowered its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,696 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned 0.11% of Crown Castle International worth $91,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 50.0% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.2% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,273.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 4,200 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CCI opened at $173.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.78 billion, a PE ratio of 66.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $190.92 and its 200 day moving average is $188.69. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

CCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer downgraded Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.55.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

