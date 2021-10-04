Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Has $119.93 Million Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C cut its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,616,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $119,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 52.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Shares of HSIC opened at $78.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.53. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HSIC shares. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.