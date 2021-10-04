ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $166.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) to report sales of $166.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $165.80 million to $167.24 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy will report full year sales of $649.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $647.30 million to $652.58 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $743.95 million, with estimates ranging from $736.00 million to $751.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ATI Physical Therapy.

Get ATI Physical Therapy alerts:

ATIP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.98 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. assumed coverage on ATI Physical Therapy in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.94.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth $95,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at $136,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at $11,731,000. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at about $817,000. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATIP opened at $3.79 on Monday. ATI Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ATI Physical Therapy (ATIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.