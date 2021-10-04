Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Atea Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

NASDAQ:AVIR traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.77. The stock had a trading volume of 40,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,267. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $94.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion and a PE ratio of -85.14.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.99 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVIR. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $438,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,647 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $4,350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

