Astro Aerospace Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASDN) Short Interest Up 57.2% in September

Astro Aerospace Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASDN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, an increase of 57.2% from the August 31st total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Astro Aerospace stock opened at $1.21 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.58. Astro Aerospace has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $7.34.

Astro Aerospace Company Profile

Astro Aerospace Ltd. is a research and development company, which engages in the creation of aerial drones used for carrying passengers and cargo. The company was founded on March 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Lewisville, TX.

