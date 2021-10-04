Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:APNHY opened at $18.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.51. Aspen Pharmacare has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $18.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.04.

Get Aspen Pharmacare alerts:

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. Aspen Pharmacare’s payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspen Pharmacare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

About Aspen Pharmacare

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. manufactures and supplies branded and generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Sterile Focused Brands, Anaesthetics Brands, and Thrombosis Brands. The company was founded by Michael Guy Attridge and Stephen Bradley Saad in 1850 and is headquartered in Durban, South Africa.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Pharmacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Pharmacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.