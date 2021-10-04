Ashtead Group’s (AHT) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

AHT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,280 ($68.98) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,350 ($69.90) to GBX 5,700 ($74.47) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ashtead Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,018 ($65.56) price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 5,364 ($70.08).

Ashtead Group stock opened at GBX 5,638 ($73.66) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,660.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,203.22. Ashtead Group has a 52-week low of GBX 2,742 ($35.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,284 ($82.10). The firm has a market capitalization of £25.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.57.

In other news, insider Michael Pratt sold 13,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.71), for a total value of £7,194.42 ($9,399.56).

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

