Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Given New $107.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ASH. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a buy rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ashland Global to a hold rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.88.

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $91.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.96. Ashland Global has a fifty-two week low of $68.17 and a fifty-two week high of $95.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 1.28.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Ashland Global’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ashland Global will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total value of $104,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,907,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $516,925,000 after acquiring an additional 127,752 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,779,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,246,000 after acquiring an additional 115,094 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 128.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,467,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $303,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,757 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 0.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,892,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,113,000 after acquiring an additional 19,125 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 6.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,837,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,761,000 after acquiring an additional 110,133 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

