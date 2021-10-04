ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.260-$1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $990 M-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.ASGN also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.060-$5.170 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on ASGN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASGN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Hanson reissued a sell rating on shares of ASGN in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.60.

Get ASGN alerts:

Shares of NYSE ASGN opened at $116.00 on Monday. ASGN has a fifty-two week low of $62.21 and a fifty-two week high of $118.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.20.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. ASGN had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $974.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mariel A. Joliet sold 2,250 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total transaction of $233,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 45,098 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $4,662,682.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,250 shares of company stock worth $5,807,527. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About ASGN

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.