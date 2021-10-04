Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Asensus Surgical Inc. is a medical device company which is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery(TM). Asensus Surgical Inc., formerly known as TransEnterix Inc., is based in RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. “

Shares of ASXC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.75. 3,159,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,575,977. Asensus Surgical has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $6.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.47. The firm has a market cap of $410.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.50.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Asensus Surgical had a negative net margin of 1,162.78% and a negative return on equity of 35.38%. The company had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Asensus Surgical will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASXC. 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Asensus Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Asensus Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Asensus Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Asensus Surgical by 5.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 249,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 13,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Asensus Surgical by 42.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 13,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

Asensus Surgical Company Profile

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery.

