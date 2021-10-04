Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 13.9% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $22,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $2.50 on Monday, hitting $219.78. 1,305,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,459,809. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $148.99 and a one year high of $234.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.09.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

