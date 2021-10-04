Ascendiant Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN)

Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALZN opened at $2.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.33. Alzamend Neuro has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.55.

In other Alzamend Neuro news, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III acquired 5,000 shares of Alzamend Neuro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.74 per share, with a total value of $33,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III purchased 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,815.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,398,433 shares of company stock worth $2,322,029 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the second quarter valued at $498,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alzamend Neuro in the second quarter valued at about $389,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the second quarter worth about $135,000. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alzamend Neuro Company Profile

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

