Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Lifted to “Buy” at Truist

Truist upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $250.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $210.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $208.67.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $197.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.66. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $97.95 and a 52 week high of $216.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.44 and a 200 day moving average of $190.38.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $2.69. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 42.22%. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will post 24.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABG. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,666,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 24.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.