Arqma (ARQ) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2,236.00

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 3rd. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $677,265.55 and approximately $2,236.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Arqma has traded up 23.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0623 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,520.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,337.70 or 0.07023655 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.79 or 0.00348888 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $550.48 or 0.01158388 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.78 or 0.00108966 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $256.89 or 0.00540580 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.41 or 0.00453300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006215 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.01 or 0.00296739 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 16,911,598 coins and its circulating supply is 10,867,054 coins. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

