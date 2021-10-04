Arlington Capital Management Inc. Sells 15,673 Shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) by 21.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,673 shares during the period. ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 comprises about 1.5% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TWM. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 1,120.8% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 12,015 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the 1st quarter valued at about $407,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 in the first quarter worth $413,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 144.4% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 54,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 32,173 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 170.2% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 79,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TWM opened at $13.68 on Monday. ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $36.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.07.

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

