Arlington Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the third quarter valued at $131,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 975,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,530,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 11,698 shares in the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.62.

FTI stock opened at $8.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.82. TechnipFMC plc has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $13.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

