Arlington Capital Management Inc. Has $5.29 Million Holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:NJUL)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:NJUL) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the quarter. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July comprises 10.6% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Arlington Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July worth $5,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter worth $2,563,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter worth $81,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter valued at $1,135,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 4.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $46.49 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.23. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July has a fifty-two week low of $42.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:NJUL).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.