Arlington Capital Management Inc. Has $373,000 Holdings in VanEck Oil Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:CRAK)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in VanEck Oil Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:CRAK) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. owned 1.74% of VanEck Oil Refiners ETF worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Oil Refiners ETF by 94.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 17,272 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA CRAK opened at $29.63 on Monday. VanEck Oil Refiners ETF has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $31.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.47.

