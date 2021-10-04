Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Receives $15.63 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.63.

ACRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

NYSE ACRE traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $15.27. 309,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day moving average is $15.00. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $16.98. The company has a market capitalization of $717.72 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.32.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 70.97% and a return on equity of 9.36%. Analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 95.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 370.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the first quarter worth $137,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 105,411.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 9,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the second quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

