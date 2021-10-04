Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Gap Down to $44.42

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $44.42, but opened at $41.80. Arcturus Therapeutics shares last traded at $42.66, with a volume of 10,018 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARCT shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.64. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.08). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,874.18% and a negative return on equity of 48.39%. The business had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $558,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 725,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $40,194,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,774,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 745,000 shares of company stock worth $41,153,300. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 179.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after purchasing an additional 159,019 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 10,086 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 104,016.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

