Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of Arcosa worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Arcosa by 4,860.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Arcosa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens started coverage on Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Arcosa from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Sidoti raised Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcosa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

ACA stock opened at $51.41 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.38. Arcosa, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.14 and a fifty-two week high of $68.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.65 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

