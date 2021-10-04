AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $330,000.00

Equities research analysts predict that AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) will post $330,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AppHarvest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $360,000.00. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AppHarvest will report full year sales of $8.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $8.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $39.09 million, with estimates ranging from $38.28 million to $39.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AppHarvest.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APPH shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

APPH traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,363,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,729. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.36. AppHarvest has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 12.56 and a quick ratio of 12.50.

In other AppHarvest news, Director Ciara Burnham bought 14,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $99,899.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at $99,899. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President David J. Lee acquired 14,000 shares of AppHarvest stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.14 per share, with a total value of $99,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 1,562,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,152,965.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in AppHarvest in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in AppHarvest by 534.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. 50.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

