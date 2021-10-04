Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Short Interest Update

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, an increase of 44.1% from the August 31st total of 2,200,000 shares. Approximately 8.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 714,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AMEH opened at $89.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.79, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.71. Apollo Medical has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $114.55.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $175.64 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Apollo Medical will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,946,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Medical by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMEH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

