Ann Torre Bates Sells 30,000 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Stock

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Director Ann Torre Bates sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total value of $1,455,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

United Natural Foods stock traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.90. The stock had a trading volume of 866,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,848. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $52.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.82.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 4.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in United Natural Foods by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 80,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNFI. Northcoast Research raised United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.78.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.