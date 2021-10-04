Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.31.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANGI. TheStreet lowered Angi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of ANGI stock opened at $12.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.11. Angi has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.38 and a beta of 1.94.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Angi had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $420.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Angi will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $116,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 261,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,566.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 7,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $102,215.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Angi by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Angi by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Angi by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 145,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 61,431 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Angi by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 37,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 21,146 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Angi during the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

About Angi

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

