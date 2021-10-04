Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) will report ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Anaplan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.10). Anaplan reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Anaplan.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The firm had revenue of $144.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLAN. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Anaplan from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on Anaplan from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Anaplan from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anaplan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.96.

In related news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 2,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total transaction of $2,392,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 508,748 shares of company stock valued at $32,847,345. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAN. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Anaplan during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the first quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the second quarter worth about $53,000. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PLAN opened at $61.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.19 and a beta of 1.99. Anaplan has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $86.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.42 and a 200 day moving average of $57.28.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

