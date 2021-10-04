Analyzing Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) and Lekoil (OTCMKTS:LEKOF)

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) and Lekoil (OTCMKTS:LEKOF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.1% of Continental Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 82.4% of Continental Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Continental Resources and Lekoil’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Continental Resources $2.59 billion 6.99 -$596.87 million ($1.17) -42.07 Lekoil $48.03 million 0.09 -$11.58 million N/A N/A

Lekoil has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Continental Resources.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Continental Resources and Lekoil, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Continental Resources 3 8 9 0 2.30 Lekoil 0 0 0 0 N/A

Continental Resources currently has a consensus price target of $38.32, suggesting a potential downside of 22.26%. Given Continental Resources’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Continental Resources is more favorable than Lekoil.

Profitability

This table compares Continental Resources and Lekoil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Continental Resources 9.47% 7.09% 3.19% Lekoil N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Continental Resources has a beta of 3.37, indicating that its share price is 237% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lekoil has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Continental Resources beats Lekoil on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

About Lekoil

Lekoil Limited explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in Nigeria. The company owns 40% interest in the Otakikpo marginal field located in the south-eastern part of the Niger Delta; 45% participating interest in the OPL 276 located in the eastern Niger Delta basin; 62% participating interest in the OPL 325; and 17.14% participating interest in the OPL 310 block situated in the Upper Cretaceous fairway that runs along the West African Transform Margin. The company has a strategic alliance agreement with NAMCOR Exploration and Production (PTY) Limited. Lekoil Limited was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria.

